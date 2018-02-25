Driver attempts to hit deputies, facing several charges

A man who attempted to drive his vehicle into deputy patrol cars Saturday evening will face charges once released from the hospital.

Deputies were responding to a domestic dispute when the driver attempted to crash into them.

As the driver hastily fled the scene, he lost control of his vehicle and struck a historic barn built in the 1800s.

He was transported to Clearview Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

"We are thankful that our deputies were not injured, sad about the historic barn and grateful that this young man will be getting the help that he so obviously needs," said a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The suspect will face family violence, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and DUI under 21 charges.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.