Tree falls on car, roof of home in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Tree falls on car, roof of home in Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A tree has fallen on a car and the roof of a home in southwest Atlanta.

The incident occurred on Avon Avenue SW.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46