Man shot in head in justified shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta.More >
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.More >
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.More >
On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.More >
On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.More >
In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.More >
In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.More >
The next time someone buys you a drink in Smyrna’s restaurant district, you can take it to go. You can walk and drink anywhere in the Smyrna Market Village, and it’s totally legal.More >
The next time someone buys you a drink in Smyrna’s restaurant district, you can take it to go. You can walk and drink anywhere in the Smyrna Market Village, and it’s totally legal.More >
Explosive materials were removed from a home in Cobb County Friday night.More >
Explosive materials were removed from a home in Cobb County Friday night.More >
After months of scandal and disobeying his bosses at the state level Olens left earlier this month.More >
After months of scandal and disobeying his bosses at the state level Olens left earlier this month.More >
Residents in Smyrna are at odds with a plan in Cobb County to provide temporary housing for homeless veterans, saying they weren't even consulted about the plan.More >
Residents in Smyrna are at odds with a plan in Cobb County to provide temporary housing for homeless veterans, saying they weren't even consulted about the plan.More >
It’s unclear which locations will be closing.More >
It’s unclear which locations will be closing.More >
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.More >
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
A body was found in a pond near a Gwinnett County apartment complex Saturday.More >
A body was found in a pond near a Gwinnett County apartment complex Saturday.More >
In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.More >
In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.More >