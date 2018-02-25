Man shot in head in justified shooting - CBS46 News

Man shot in head in justified shooting

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team

COBB COUNTY, GA

Police say a man was shot in the head Saturday in what they called a justified shooting.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 3300 block of Quail Run in Marietta.

When officers arrived, they found that 45-year-old Robert Thomas has been shot in the head, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.

Thomas was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

While the police spokesperson called the shooting justified, no information was given on what led to the incident.

Police say the shooter will likely not be charged.

