Shooting forces MARTA to suspend service

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta.More >
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.More >
On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed at a hotel in DeKalb County Friday.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
According to the VA's "Monday Morning Work Load" report, right now the Atlanta VA has 37,751 claims to review. That number includes disability claims, benefit claims and burial claims, but what it doesn't include are appeals claims.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
It’s unclear which locations will be closing.More >
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.More >
A body was found in a pond near a Gwinnett County apartment complex Saturday.More >
