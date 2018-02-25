Shooting forces MARTA to suspend service - CBS46 News

Shooting forces MARTA to suspend service

By WGCL Digital Team
A shooting at a MARTA station forced the company to suspend rail service Sunday. 

The shooting occurred at the Kensington station in DeKalb County.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Fire Department. Officials didn't say what led to the shooting.

Rail service was suspended at the Kensington station, with delays at other stations. Rail service has since resumed.

