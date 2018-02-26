More threats of violence at metro Atlanta schools

Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
Police say a man was shot in the head Saturday in what they called a justified shooting.More >
Police say a man was shot in the head Saturday in what they called a justified shooting.More >
A shooting at a MARTA station forced the company to suspend rail service Sunday.More >
A shooting at a MARTA station forced the company to suspend rail service Sunday.More >
Over the last six months, what had initially been a swelling, quickly morphed into a mass that was almost as big as his head, measuring 30 by 20 by 25 centimeters cubed, according to Nadkami.More >
Over the last six months, what had initially been a swelling, quickly morphed into a mass that was almost as big as his head, measuring 30 by 20 by 25 centimeters cubed, according to Nadkami.More >
It’s unclear which locations will be closing.More >
It’s unclear which locations will be closing.More >