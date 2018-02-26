More threats of violence at metro Atlanta schools

As many as four schools in the Atlanta Public Schools district remain on high alert after receiving threats of violence on Friday.

Maynard Jackson, South Atlanta, Carver and Washington high schools all received a threat of some kind on social media. CBS46 has been told the threats were posted to Instagram.

APS is working with Homeland Security, the GBI and the FBI to find out who posted the threats.

This comes on the heels of several threats at schools throughout metro Atlanta in the past few weeks following the tragic shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida that claimed the lives of 17 people.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477.

