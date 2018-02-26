Crash shuts down I-20 in Fulton County

As the Winter Olympics in South Korea comes to an end, a Johns Creek teen is dreaming about the Olympic games in Tokyo in 2020 by quickly establishing himself as one of the top swimmers for his age group.More >
As the Winter Olympics in South Korea comes to an end, a Johns Creek teen is dreaming about the Olympic games in Tokyo in 2020 by quickly establishing himself as one of the top swimmers for his age group.More >
A crash involving three trucks and two cars has forced the closure of the westbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County.More >
A crash involving three trucks and two cars has forced the closure of the westbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County.More >
A tree has fallen on a car and the roof of a home in southwest Atlanta.More >
A tree has fallen on a car and the roof of a home in southwest Atlanta.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta.More >
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.More >
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
Police say a man was shot in the head Saturday in what they called a justified shooting.More >
Police say a man was shot in the head Saturday in what they called a justified shooting.More >
A shooting at a MARTA station forced the company to suspend rail service Sunday.More >
A shooting at a MARTA station forced the company to suspend rail service Sunday.More >
Over the last six months, what had initially been a swelling, quickly morphed into a mass that was almost as big as his head, measuring 30 by 20 by 25 centimeters cubed, according to Nadkami.More >
Over the last six months, what had initially been a swelling, quickly morphed into a mass that was almost as big as his head, measuring 30 by 20 by 25 centimeters cubed, according to Nadkami.More >
It’s unclear which locations will be closing.More >
It’s unclear which locations will be closing.More >