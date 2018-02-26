Crash shuts down I-20 in Fulton County

A crash involving three trucks and two cars has forced the closure of the westbound lanes of I-20 in Fulton County.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection with Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Not much is known about what led up to the crash and it is also unclear if any injuries have been sustained.

GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 8 a.m.

Commuters should seek an alternate route, if possible.

