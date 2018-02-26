Residents say Vinings apartment complex infested with termites

People living at an apartment complex in Vinings say they have a bug problem as thousands of termites are streaming into their homes.

A video sent to CBS46 by residents at the Forest Hills at Vinings apartment complex shows a swarm of termites crawling through the wall and into their unit. They say it's the second time they've dealt with a termite problem in less than a year.

Cirous Rivera and Donnis Collins share an apartment at the complex. They say they first noticed the problem a year ago in a unit near theirs. They called pest control, who told them their unit was also infested with termites.

"The board is loose. You can definitely see it coming off. This area is soft so that means the termites have already been chewing this up. You can see wings on the ground," says Rivera.

Residents fed up

Residents at the complex are fed up, saying the termites have caused them headaches and cost them money. But even more concerning, they claim property management never notified neighbors about the problem. Something neighbor Easton Walton confirms.

"There should be some sort of inspection. I'm just concerned if they solved the problem. That's my issue, and I would like to be informed that they solved it," says Walton.

CBS46 attempted to reach out to management at the complex but have not heard back.

