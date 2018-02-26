Hollywood exec calls for boycott of Georgia film industry if adoption bill becomes law

Hollywood writer and producer Ben Wexler, known for his work on several television shows, is calling for a boycott of the Georgia film industry if a controversial bill passes the state legislature.

He's upset about Senate Bill 375, or the "religious liberty bill", which would allow state-funded adoption agencies in the state to use their religion as a justification for denying gay couples the chance to adopt children from foster care.

The bill, also known as the "religious liberty" bill, passed the Senate on Friday but still has a long way to go before it can become law.

Supporters of the bill say it would encourage more adoption agencies to open in the state. They believe faith-based agencies need protections from discrimination and the freedom to express their religious beliefs.

Opponents say it would be discriminatory to gay couples.

Wexler, who's known for his work on the shows "The Grinder", "Community" and "Arrested Development", posted a tweet Sunday night that reads, "To my fellow showrunners: if this dumb bill becomes law, let's be done filming television shows in Georgia."

The film industry in Georgia is booming and is a huge source of revenue for the state. Two years ago, Governor Nathan Deal vetoed similar legislation.

Opponents are planning a rally on Thursday, March 1, at Central Presbyterian Church, across the street from the state Capitol in Atlanta.

