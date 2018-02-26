Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County man

Police are searching for a missing man diagnosed with schizophrenia and dementia who was last seen leaving his home in Forest Park on February 16.

It's been well over a week since anyone has seen 44 year-old Tirrell Hobson, who was last seen leaving his residence on Richard Road in Forest Park. A Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.

Hobson is described as a black man about 5'6" tall and weighing around 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3641.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.