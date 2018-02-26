Odorless gas forces evacuation of DeKalb County Public Safety building

HAZMAT crews were called to the DeKalb County Public Safety building on Camp Circle in Decatur, responding to an odorless gas that was apparently making people sick.

DeKalb Fire & Rescue hazmat units responded to the situation, which was on the first floor of the building.

It is unclear what the gas was but there are reports that it could have been carbon monoxide.

CBS46's Adam Harding reports that two employees were sickened but not hospitalized.

