4 year-old LaGrange girl shot in head

A 4 year-old LaGrange girl is clinging to life after being shot in the head early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m.

The child was taken to West Georgia Medical Center where her condition is unknown at this time. Police do say that the child is alive.

Several other people were at home at the time of the shooting. They're being questioned by police.

