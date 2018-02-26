Dunwoody man missing since December found dead in retention pond

A man reported missing in December has been found dead in a retention pond behind a home in DeKalb County.More >
HAZMAT crews were called to the DeKalb County Public Safety building on Camp Circle in Decatur, responding to an odorless gas that was apparently making people sick.More >
A shooting at a MARTA station forced the company to suspend rail service Sunday.More >
On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed at a hotel in DeKalb County Friday.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
Hollywood writer and producer Ben Wexler, known for his work on several television shows, is calling for a boycott of the Georgia film industry if a controversial bill passes the state legislature.More >
Police say a man was shot in the head Saturday in what they called a justified shooting.More >
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >
