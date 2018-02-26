Dunwoody man missing since December found dead in retention pond

A man reported missing in December has been found dead in a retention pond behind a home in DeKalb County.

The body was found badly decomposed on February 10 inside the retention pond on Kingsland Drive in Dunwoody.

Medical examiners had to use dental records to positively identify the body as 37 year-old Mark Nucera. He was reported missing by the Dunwoody Police Department on December 14.

A Facebook post by the Dunwoody Police Department on January 2 said Nucera's family believed he was under stress over financial issues.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office is still trying to determine how Nucera died.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.