Man opens fire on campers, burns down several buildings

A Jackson County man is facing several charges after police say he opened fire on several people before setting fire to a number of buildings, all of which were destroyed.

The incident happened on February 24 at around 7:30 p.m. on Bravo Drive in Pendergrass.

Police say 56 year-old Robin Travis Martin fired shots at several people, striking two vehicles and two campers. He's also accused of setting fire to several buildings in the area that were destroyed.

Martin was armed with a rifle when he was spotted by a Georgia State Patrol helicopter.

He was taken into custody and is charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and arson.

