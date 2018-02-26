Georgia lawmaker proposes using National Guard to patrol schools

The debate about guns in schools has many fighting to find solutions to protect schools, including arming teachers.

But one Georgia lawmaker says he has a better idea. Georgia District 13 Democratic Congressman David Scott has suggested using the National Guard to secure schools. Scott says the National Guard is visible, highly trained and ready to go in times of emergency.

Scott is also the lead sponsor of a bill that would permanently ban assault weapons.

