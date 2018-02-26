Porting victim: I want my phone number back

The Better Business Bureau is sending out an alert about cellphone porting scams.

A scammer gets your name and phone number, then contacts your mobile provider and requests that the number be ported with another provider and device. Once the scammers have the number ported, they can start accessing and gaining entry to your accounts that require a code texted to your phone for security verification.

An Atlanta woman had her phone number stolen and ported, and then was having an impossible time getting the number back. That’s when she decided she’d Better Call Harry.

