City of South Fulton takes control of fire department

According to the Georgia Crime Information Center, more than 777 charges were filed against nearly 560 individuals for abuse, neglect or exploitation of a vulnerable adult in 2016. And, while the stats for 2017 aren't out yet they're expected to be similar.More >
According to the Georgia Crime Information Center, more than 777 charges were filed against nearly 560 individuals for abuse, neglect or exploitation of a vulnerable adult in 2016. And, while the stats for 2017 aren't out yet they're expected to be similar.More >
Those living in the new City of South Fulton have their own fire department.More >
Those living in the new City of South Fulton have their own fire department.More >
A crash involving three trucks and three cars forced the closure of westbound I-20 in Fulton County early Monday morning but the roadway has since reopened.More >
A crash involving three trucks and three cars forced the closure of westbound I-20 in Fulton County early Monday morning but the roadway has since reopened.More >
As the Winter Olympics in South Korea comes to an end, a Johns Creek teen is dreaming about the Olympic games in Tokyo in 2020 by quickly establishing himself as one of the top swimmers for his age group.More >
As the Winter Olympics in South Korea comes to an end, a Johns Creek teen is dreaming about the Olympic games in Tokyo in 2020 by quickly establishing himself as one of the top swimmers for his age group.More >
A tree has fallen on a car and the roof of a home in southwest Atlanta.More >
A tree has fallen on a car and the roof of a home in southwest Atlanta.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
Two Hollywood figures are urging colleagues to stop filming movie scenes and TV shows in Georgia if a controversial adoption bill becomes law.More >
Two Hollywood figures are urging colleagues to stop filming movie scenes and TV shows in Georgia if a controversial adoption bill becomes law.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
A man reported missing in December has been found dead in a retention pond behind a home in DeKalb County.More >
A man reported missing in December has been found dead in a retention pond behind a home in DeKalb County.More >
A 4 year-old LaGrange girl is clinging to life after being shot in the head early Monday morning.More >
A 4 year-old LaGrange girl is clinging to life after being shot in the head early Monday morning.More >