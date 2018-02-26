City of South Fulton takes control of fire department

Those living in the new City of South Fulton have their own fire department.

Fulton County officials handed over operations in a ceremony Monday morning to the fifth largest city in the state of Georgia. The fire chief for the new city swore in the first of the department's 160 firefighters.

The city got the fire stations at a bargain basement price of $5000 each plus the balance of whatever hasn't been paid off yet.

Many residents of South Fulton actually fought annexation efforts by the City of Atlanta before they voted to become their own municipality. The idea of a community being able to de-annex itself is just as alarming.

South Fulton joins more than a hundred other cities officially rejecting the de-annexation plan. As for the new fire department, hey got their first call at 1:01 a.m. Monday.

Their brothers and sisters in blue will join them on the frontline in thirty days when the new police department comes on line.

