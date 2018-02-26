Warrants issued for woman accused of striking, killing 8-year-old with vehicle in crosswalk

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a woman accused of striking and killing an 8-year-old child with her vehicle.

DeKalb County Police say Ejigayheu Tsagaye killed Tluang Tha Men and injured her mother, Dawt Chin Sung, February 16. Police say Tsagaye struck the two at the intersection at Rays Road and Central Drive in Stone Mountain as they entered the crosswalk.

Tsagaye has been charged with 1st degree homicide by vehicle, passing/overtaking a school bus, and two counts of failure to yield to pedestrian at a crosswalk.

The warrants are being held by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Tsagaye is not currently in custody.

