Woman accused of striking, killing 8-year-old with vehicle in crosswalk now in custody

Ejigayheu Tsagaye has been booked into the DeKalb County Jail and has been charged with 1st degree homicide by vehicle, passing/overtaking a school bus, and two counts of failure to yield to pedestrian at a crosswalk.More >
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by multiple vehicles along U.S. 78 in DeKalb County.More >
Alvin Joiner, 60, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and enticing a child for indecent purposes and attempting to lure other girls into his car.More >
An 8 year-old girl struck by a vehicle while crossing the street to get on the school bus in Stone Mountain early Friday morning has passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.More >
On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.More >
Students and staff at a metro Atlanta middle school are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who suddenly passed away after suffering a massive stroke.More >
Two Hollywood figures are urging colleagues to stop filming movie scenes and TV shows in Georgia if a controversial adoption bill becomes law.More >
As the Winter Olympics in South Korea comes to an end, a Johns Creek teen is dreaming about the Olympic games in Tokyo in 2020 by quickly establishing himself as one of the top swimmers for his age group.More >
More than 350 employees of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola will soon be without jobs after the soft drink company announced another round of layoffs.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
