Georgia Republicans threaten retribution after Delta cuts ties with NRA

ATLANTA (AP) - The president of the Georgia Senate says he will prevent Delta Air Lines from receiving a lucrative tax cut unless it re-establishes its discount program with the National Rifle Association.

Republican Lt. Gov Casey Cagle, one of the leading candidates to succeed Gov. Nathan Deal, tweeted Monday afternoon that he would use his position to kill a proposed sales tax exemption on jet fuel.

Not long afterward, Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp -- who's also running for governor -- suggested replacing the "Delta tax break" with a sales tax holiday for guns and ammunition.

The proposed sales tax exemption on jet fuel is part of Deal's larger tax overhaul, which has passed the House and awaits Senate input.

Conservatives are angry at leaders of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines for joining more than a dozen U.S. corporations that have ended partnerships with the NRA after a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams -- who is running for governor as a Democrat -- also got in on the discussion. She posted her approval of Delta's stance on Facebook and Twitter, saying "I applaud Delta's decision to listen to feedback from its customers and reject NRA extremism that has prevented commonsense reform for too long."

I applaud @Delta’s decision to listen to feedback from its customers and reject #NRA extremism that has prevented commonsense reform for too long. Our obligation is clear: reduce the risk of gun homicide and suicide in Georgia. #Secretary #gapol 1/ — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) February 26, 2018

Delta statement

Delta said in a statement that the company's decision "merely confirmed its neutral status" in the national debate over guns.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.