Georgia Republicans upset after Delta cuts ties with NRA

ATLANTA (AP) - The president of the Georgia Senate says he will prevent Delta Air Lines from receiving a lucrative tax cut unless it re-establishes its discount program with the National Rifle Association.

Republican Lt. Gov Casey Cagle, one of the leading candidates to succeed Gov. Nathan Deal, tweeted Monday afternoon that he would use his position to kill a proposed sales tax exemption on jet fuel.

That proposal is part of Deal's larger tax overhaul, which has passed the House and awaits Senate input.

Conservatives are angry at Delta for joining more than a dozen U.S. corporations that have ended partnerships with the NRA after a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Delta said in a statement that the company's decision "merely confirmed its neutral status" in the national debate over guns.

