Police: Man accused of forcing teen into vehicle now in custody

Alvin Joiner, 60, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and enticing a child for indecent purposes and attempting to lure other girls into his car.More >
On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.More >
A shooting at a MARTA station forced the company to suspend rail service Sunday.More >
Police say a man was shot in the head Saturday in what they called a justified shooting.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta.More >
An 8 year-old girl struck by a vehicle while crossing the street to get on the school bus in Stone Mountain early Friday morning has passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.More >
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a woman accused of striking and killing an 8-year-old child with her vehicle.More >
A man reported missing in December has been found dead in a retention pond behind a home in DeKalb County.More >
Two Hollywood figures are urging colleagues to stop filming movie scenes and TV shows in Georgia if a controversial adoption bill becomes law.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
As the Winter Olympics in South Korea comes to an end, a Johns Creek teen is dreaming about the Olympic games in Tokyo in 2020 by quickly establishing himself as one of the top swimmers for his age group.More >
