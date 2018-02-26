Police: Man accused of forcing teen into vehicle now in custody - CBS46 News

By WGCL Digital Team
TUCKER, GA (CBS46) -

DeKalb County Police have arrested a man they say abducted a 14-year-old Miller Grove High School student as she walked to school, February 6.

Alvin Joiner, 60, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and enticing a child for indecent purposes and attempting to lure other girls into his car.

The victim told police Joiner drove a short distance with her before letting her out near the school. 

