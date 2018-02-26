Local mother plans national school walkout

For high schooler Andi Kazh the feeling of fear is unacceptable.

So in a show of force she’s joining thousands of other students and adults across the country who will walk out of their jobs and classrooms on March 14. For 17 minutes, they’ll remember the 17 students killed in Parkland, Florida.

"We’re not trying to protest our school, our school isn’t the issue it’s our government," said Kazh.

The national walkout was organized by Clare Schexnyder, a passionate but angry mom in Decatur.

"It’s unnecessarily and its ludicrous, that I'm having to start a group to stop school shootings. I mean that’s crazy," said Schexnyder.

"We have to say wake up America, stop school shootings now," said Schexnyder.

That’s the name of the Facebook group she started when she saw the heart breaking videos taken by Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school students. Eighteen thousand people have joined in almost two weeks.

"I want to see a reinstatement of federal ban on assault rifles. Our law makers need to get the message that we are going to keep walking out until change happens," she said.

That walkout is March 14 at 10 a.m.. then there’s a rally at noon. The March for Our Lives Rally in DC is March 24. There’s another walk out scheduled for April 20 which is the anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

CBS46 reached out to school districts in metro Atlanta to find out how they’re going to handle this. It ranges from support to students facing an unexcused absence if they participate.

