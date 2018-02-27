Coca-Cola announces more layoffs

More than 350 employees of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola will soon be without jobs after the soft drink company announced another round of layoffs.

Most of the jobs to be cut are management jobs at facilities across metro Atlanta and will be staggered throughout the next few months.

About a year ago, the company announced plans to slash 1,200 jobs worldwide.

The cuts in metro Atlanta will effect employees at two facilities in Atlanta and another in Alpharetta.

The company employs more than 8,000 people worldwide and about 5,000 in metro Atlanta.

The layoffs, which are expected to begin on February 28, will save the company as much as $800 million a year.

