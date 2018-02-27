1 dead, 1 injured in fatal fire at NW Atlanta home

Firefighters were forced to rescue four people, one of which passed away at an area hospital, following a fire at a home in northwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at the home on the 100 block of Scott Street in Atlanta.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw light smoke coming from the home. After entering the home, they were able to rescue four people from inside.

Two of the victims were taken to Grady Hospital. A woman later passed away from injuries sustained in the fire while the condition of the other person is unknown at this time.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.