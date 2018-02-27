Police: Suspect crawls through drive-thru window to rob McDonald's

Police are searching for a robbery suspect who squirreled his way into a McDonald's restaurant through the drive-thru window.

The robbery happened around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday morning at the restaurant, located on Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta.

Police say surveillance video showed the man crawling through an unlocked drive-thru window and began stealing cash from each cash register in the restaurant. Three to four employees were in the restaurant at the time of the robbery.

Atlanta Police Captain Andrew Senzer said employees were shocked to see the man dressed in all black, casually going through the cash registers, pocketing the money. Senzer also says an employee confronted the suspect but once a gun was shown, the employee backed off.

No word on how much money the suspect was able to get away with.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing around six feet tall and wearing all black clothes. He was also wearing something that was partially covering his face.

