Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County

Police are on the scene of a fatal crash in Tucker involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The crash happened on Highway 78 near Cooledge Road.

Not much is known about what led up to the crash but it forced the closure of all eastbound lanes on US 78.

The drivers of the vehicles who struck the victim all stayed on scene to talk with police.

It is also unclear when the roadway will fully reopen.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.