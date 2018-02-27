Metro Atlanta middle school teacher dies after suffering massive stroke

Students and staff at a metro Atlanta middle school are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who suddenly passed away after suffering a massive stroke.

Cathryn Kearns, 38, a teacher at Sutton Middle School in northwest Atlanta, died on Friday. She had been battling the flu.

Kearns was also a volleyball coach at the school. Her family described her as "a vibrant and beautiful spirit.

According to the Sutton Middle School Facebook page, Kearns annually spearheaded a Breast Cancer Awareness campaign at the school and encouraged children to raise money for Ronald McDonald House charities by collecting pop tabs.

She had been with the district for 12 years.

A service will be held at Northside Methodist Church on Northside Drive in Atlanta on February 27 at 5:30 p.m. A reception will follow.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.