Mother desperate to find deceased daughter's necklace lost at Disney World

A Georgia mother has taken to social media in an attempt to find a lost necklace that contains the ashes of her daughter who was killed in a car crash in January.

Chasity Foster says she lost the necklace while running a half-marathon somewhere near the entrance to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Her daughter, 17 year-old Shaylin Foster, was killed in a car crash on January 10.

Chasity said they both had planned to participate in the half-marathon. She was running with the necklace as a way to honor her daughter.

A team from Disney World is helping to try to locate the missing necklace.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.