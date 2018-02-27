Mother desperate to find deceased daughter's necklace lost at Di - CBS46 News

Mother desperate to find deceased daughter's necklace lost at Disney World

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A Georgia mother has taken to social media in an attempt to find a lost necklace that contains the ashes of her daughter who was killed in a car crash in January.

Chasity Foster says she lost the necklace while running a half-marathon somewhere near the entrance to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. 

Her daughter, 17 year-old Shaylin Foster, was killed in a car crash on January 10. 

Chasity said they both had planned to participate in the half-marathon. She was running with the necklace as a way to honor her daughter.

A team from Disney World is helping to try to locate the missing necklace. 

