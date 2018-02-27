2 teens arrested for breaking into mailboxes

The teenagers, 17-year-old Teziyah Tyemiar Frederick and a 16-year-old female, were arrested by Canton Police in a Great Sky subdivision.

On February 21 residents alerted police after noticing the teens breaking into several mailboxes.

One witness located numerous pieces of mail behind his residence, which police confirmed were from residences in the neighborhood.

Both teens are charged with two counts of theft by taking.

Authorities say additional theft counts are pending as more victims are identified.

