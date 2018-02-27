Student found with loaded gun at an Atlanta high school

School administrators at Kipp Atlanta Collegiate were searching the backpack of a student who was suspected of stealing a pair of Beats by Dre headphones on Tuesday when a loaded gun was discovered.

During the search, a silver Taurus PT 140 handgun loaded with five bullets was discovered in the male student's red backpack.

According to authorities the last digit of the serial number was partially scratched off.

The child's mother was contacted and the student was transported to DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center.

