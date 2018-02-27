Three Gwinnett Co. schools receive social media threats; no evidence found of credible threats

Three Gwinnett County schools received threats of violence on social media on Tuesday. There has been no evidence that any of these threats are credible.

A threat was posted on social media regarding Discovery High School. The school system is investigating, but no evidence has been found that this is a credible threat, and when the person or persons responsible are identified, disciplinary action will be taken.

A threat was also posted on social media regarding Grayson High School. The school system is also investigating this threat, but no credible evidence has been found at this time, and disciplinary action will be taken when the person or people responsible for the threat are identified.

A threat was also made against Peachtree Ridge High School. According to school officials, two students attempted to frame another student to make it appear as if the student was planning to carry out a threat against the school. The two students are now facing disciplinary action from the Gwinnett County School System

The Gwinnett County School System has increased the security presence at all schools to help ease fears.

