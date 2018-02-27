Rapper T.I. hosts special screening of Black Panther

Grammy Award winning rapper Tip "T.I." Harris hosted a special screening of Black Panther for more than 700 students, February 25.

T.I. hosted the screening through his new, non-profit and charitable organization, Harris Community Works, along with the LA-based non-profit, Go For Yours. Collectively the two organizations have hosted screenings in LA, now Atlanta and Chicago next.

Earlier this month, T.I. hosted a special community screening and first look at the new Marvel comic movie before it hit theaters.

