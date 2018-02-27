APD search for juvenile with warrant who fled authorities on foot

Atlanta Police are investigating after they say a juvenile fled authorities who were attempting to arrest him. The juvenile had warrants for theft by taking-auto and gang participation.

Police searched an area near the Hidden Village Apartments located in the 3000 black of Landrum Drive.

Police tell CBS46 the wanted juvenile along with two other juvenile males attempted to flee officers in a stolen vehicle. They caused damage to the driver side mirror of one of a patrol car; as well as the driver side mirror of the stolen vehicle.

Officers believed the males entered an apartment near the location; however, after a search they were not found.

The stolen automobile was impounded and the investigation continues.

