Man connected to fatal shooting of CAU student extradited back to Atlanta

Atlanta Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the death of a 22-year-old Clark Atlanta University student.

Jabari Story-Stewart was extradited to Atlanta from Detroit, February 26.

The investigation revealed the fatal shooting of Craig Burns stemmed from an altercation which occurred earlier in the night.

Story-Stewart has been charged with aggravated battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

