Man connected to fatal shooting of CAU student extradited back to Atlanta

Atlanta Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the death of a 22-year-old Clark Atlanta University student.More >
Atlanta Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the death of a 22-year-old Clark Atlanta University student.More >
Students and staff at a metro Atlanta middle school are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who suddenly passed away after suffering a massive stroke.More >
Students and staff at a metro Atlanta middle school are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who suddenly passed away after suffering a massive stroke.More >
Police tell CBS46 the wanted juvenile along with two other juvenile males attempted to flee officers in a stolen vehicle.More >
Police tell CBS46 the wanted juvenile along with two other juvenile males attempted to flee officers in a stolen vehicle.More >
At the eleventh hour, prominent state lawmakers decided in committee Tuesday to take up the issue of placing cameras in school zones where speeding is an issue.More >
At the eleventh hour, prominent state lawmakers decided in committee Tuesday to take up the issue of placing cameras in school zones where speeding is an issue.More >
You'll find bike lanes on both sides of Edgewood Avenue in northeast Atlanta. The lanes are solely meant for those riding bicycles but they're being illegally used as parking spots for cars.More >
You'll find bike lanes on both sides of Edgewood Avenue in northeast Atlanta. The lanes are solely meant for those riding bicycles but they're being illegally used as parking spots for cars.More >
Students and staff at a metro Atlanta middle school are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who suddenly passed away after suffering a massive stroke.More >
Students and staff at a metro Atlanta middle school are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who suddenly passed away after suffering a massive stroke.More >
More than 350 employees of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola will soon be without jobs after the soft drink company announced another round of layoffs.More >
More than 350 employees of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola will soon be without jobs after the soft drink company announced another round of layoffs.More >
Two Hollywood figures are urging colleagues to stop filming movie scenes and TV shows in Georgia if a controversial adoption bill becomes law.More >
Two Hollywood figures are urging colleagues to stop filming movie scenes and TV shows in Georgia if a controversial adoption bill becomes law.More >
Three Gwinnett County schools received threats of violence on social media on Tuesday.More >
Three Gwinnett County schools received threats of violence on social media on Tuesday.More >
As the Winter Olympics in South Korea comes to an end, a Johns Creek teen is dreaming about the Olympic games in Tokyo in 2020 by quickly establishing himself as one of the top swimmers for his age group.More >
As the Winter Olympics in South Korea comes to an end, a Johns Creek teen is dreaming about the Olympic games in Tokyo in 2020 by quickly establishing himself as one of the top swimmers for his age group.More >