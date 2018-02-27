Man connected to shooting of CAU student extradited back to Atlanta

Atlanta Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the shooting of a 22-year-old Clark Atlanta University student.More >
Students and staff at a metro Atlanta middle school are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who suddenly passed away after suffering a massive stroke.More >
Police tell CBS46 the wanted juvenile along with two other juvenile males attempted to flee officers in a stolen vehicle.More >
At the eleventh hour, prominent state lawmakers decided in committee Tuesday to take up the issue of placing cameras in school zones where speeding is an issue.More >
You'll find bike lanes on both sides of Edgewood Avenue in northeast Atlanta. The lanes are solely meant for those riding bicycles but they're being illegally used as parking spots for cars.More >
Three Gwinnett County schools received threats of violence on social media on Tuesday.More >
Could Atlanta’s hometown airline really pack up and fly away?More >
More than 350 employees of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola will soon be without jobs after the soft drink company announced another round of layoffs.More >
In our original story, a whistle blower came forward documenting some questionable financial practices with the club. Since then, several people associated with the organization are also voicing concern.More >
School administrators at Kipp Atlanta Collegiate were searching the backpack of a student who was suspected of stealing a pair of Beats by Dre headphones on Tuesday when a loaded gun was discovered.More >
