Judge rules on case that divided Better Call Harry viewers

Everybody seemed to have an opinion on a story we did last month about a woman who pulled her car into a driveway to turn around.

She heard an awful noise, and when she got out to investigate saw that rebar in the driveway had ripped off her front fender. The homeowner told us he put the rebar there because his grandchildren played in the driveway and so many motorists used it to turn around on the dead end street.

The driver sued the homeowner in small claims court for damages, and the judge delayed her decision.

Now, the ruling is in and Better Call Harry has reaction.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.