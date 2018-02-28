Crossover Day at the capitol sees many last minute hot-button issues

Wednesday is Crossover Day at the State Capitol.

Crossover Day is the 30th day of the 40 legislative day session in Georgia. It is the last day in which bills originating in the Senate can be passed and transferred to the House for consideration and vice versa. From this point out, the Senate will only take up House bills and the House will only take up Senate bills.

There are some hot button issues looking to get through, including a gun control law that would end a state requirement for the GBI to purge records of those unwillingly committed for mental health treatment after five years.

There’s also a medical marijuana bill on the table to allow patients to use marijuana for intractable pain.

Also on the agenda for Wednesday, the House will vote on a bill to allow the City of Stockbridge to be split in two. The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday.

Supporters of the bill want to create the City of Eagles Landing and take roughly 17,000 people from Stockbridge. It’s unknown if Gov. Nathan Deal will sign off on the legislation.

State lawmakers took a big step on Tuesday toward passing legislation allowing cameras in school zones to catch speeders. Some might say this doesn't sound too controversial, but think again.

The proposal would allow local governments to decide if they want to install cameras in zone where speeding puts lives in danger. It took an eleventh-hour decision for legislators to agree to debate the measure on the Senate floor Wednesday.

“It's an important bill for safety in school zones, and with the entire school atmosphere anything we can do to make it safer is something we need to consider,” said Sen. Jeff Mullis.

“I want them to alleviate the speeding in the school zones where they are killing innocent children who have not lived their lives,” said Metro Atlanta resident Valerie Phipps.

The cameras would take a photograph of license plates if cars are going too fast and send a hefty fine.

