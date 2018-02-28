4-year-old boy suffers second-degree burns in Decatur house fire

A child is recovering Wednesday after a house fire in DeKalb County.

The fire broke out at a home on Glendale Drive in Decatur. A four-year-old boy was rushed to Grady Hospital with second-degree burns.

Officials say two adults and another child were also in the home at the time of the fire.They were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.