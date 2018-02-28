Marietta Police Dept. hold 'Stop the Bleeding' trauma seminars

Would you know how to help yourself or someone else injured during an active shooting situation or natural disaster?

The Marietta Police Dept. is making sure you do know by hosting a series of “Stop the Bleeding” seminars. The goal is to teach everyone how to treat someone who is severely wounded.

Officers said the skill can definitely help in any emergency. The Marietta Police Dept. said they’ve taught more than 15,000 people over the last several years.

Their next seminar will be held at the end of March. You can sign up HERE.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.