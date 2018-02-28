Fulton Co. residents brace for possible tax increase

Taxpayers in Fulton County are bracing for possible sticker shock.

After avoiding a big increase last year, tax assessors are looking at 50 neighborhoods that saw a 50 percent increase in value. Homeowners and renters are asking why they should pay more while businesses receive tax breaks.

“I don’t care if you have to get more commercial taxes, I don’t feel I should be taxed out of my home,” one resident said. “There are plenty of people who are concerned about that very issue, and that is unacceptable.”

There are several bills under consideration at the state capitol that would not allow any property tax increase beyond three percent, but if that happens, school systems wonder how they would make up the difference when so many corporations have accepted tax breaks.

Fulton County is doing a deep dive of the tax assessment process, which should be finished sometime in April.

