Gwinnett Co. Commissioners reject plans for QT in Norcross neighborhood

People in one Norcross neighborhood are calling it a victory after stopping a proposed QuickTrip gas station in its tracks.

Gwinnett County Commissioners rejected plans to build a 6,000 square foot convenience store on Jimmy Carter Boulevard between Joseph Way and Hayes Drive.

Neighbors complained the store would increase traffic and crime in the area.

“Very much what would have happened would have been disastrous for the neighborhood and for Jimmy Carter,” said Lon Webb. “And so this was a big win. It’s a bigger win than people know.”

QuickTrip had offered to buy four homes and demolish them to make room for the development. That would have required Gwinnett County to change zoning in the area.

