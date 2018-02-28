Third arrest made in Barcelona Wine Bar murder

The Atlanta Police Dept. has made a third arrest in the Nov. 19 murder of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in Northwest Atlanta.

The APD’s Fugitive Unit took Terry Jones into custody Wednesday after he landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport. He has been charged with felony murder and was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Beller was shot and killed during a robbery at the restaurant on Howell Mill Road. The restaurant was closing at the time and three black males entered the restaurant and tied up the employees and forced Beller to open a safe.

During the robbery, Beller was shot by a suspect. She was transported to Grady Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Jones is the third suspect arrested for murder, and the APD believes there were other individuals involved and anticipate additional arrests. Samuel Ott, 19, and Carlous Bailey, 20, were arrested in December and January respectively.

