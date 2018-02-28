Dalton High School teacher in custody after firing shot in classroom

Bruce Frazier, Public Relations Specialist with the Dalton Police Department, tells CBS46 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom around 11:30 a.m. When the principal attempted to unlock the door, Davidson fired a shot through an exterior window.More >
Bruce Frazier, Public Relations Specialist with the Dalton Police Department, tells CBS46 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom around 11:30 a.m. When the principal attempted to unlock the door, Davidson fired a shot through an exterior window.More >
Could Atlanta’s hometown airline really pack up and fly away?More >
Could Atlanta’s hometown airline really pack up and fly away?More >
Three Gwinnett County schools received threats of violence on social media on Tuesday.More >
Three Gwinnett County schools received threats of violence on social media on Tuesday.More >
More than 350 employees of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola will soon be without jobs after the soft drink company announced another round of layoffs.More >
More than 350 employees of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola will soon be without jobs after the soft drink company announced another round of layoffs.More >
The Atlanta Police Dept. has made a third arrest in the Nov. 19 murder of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in Northwest Atlanta.More >
The Atlanta Police Dept. has made a third arrest in the Nov. 19 murder of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in Northwest Atlanta.More >