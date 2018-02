Dalton High School teacher in custody after firing shot in classroom

Dalton Police are investigating after a teacher fired a gunshot at Dalton High School. Dalton High School is about 90 miles away from Atlanta.

Texts between mother and her child during incident at Dalton HS. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/53USN20zzQ — Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) February 28, 2018

Bruce Frazier, Public Relations Specialist with the Dalton Police Department, tells CBS46 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom around 11:30 a.m. When the principal attempted to unlock the door, Davidson fired a shot through an exterior window.

Authorities say Davidson brought the snub-nosed.38 revolver onto to campus Wednesday morning in his computer case.

Davidson has been a teacher at the school since 2004 and he is also the Play by Play voice for the Dalton High School football team.

Students were taken to the NE GA Trade Center where they can be picked up by parents.

The teacher has been taken into custody.

Walnut Ave = Dug Gap Battle Road, where the Trade and Convention Center is. Students were taken there from Dalton High School to be picked up. https://t.co/qrVju3U47K — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) February 28, 2018

Authorities say one student sustained an ankle injury running inside the school during the evacuation. The student was treated by EMS at the school.

Davidson has been charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school grounds, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and disrupting a public school.

