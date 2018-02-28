Dalton High School teacher in custody after firing shot in classroom

Three Gwinnett County schools received threats of violence on social media on Tuesday.More >
Could Atlanta’s hometown airline really pack up and fly away?More >
More than 350 employees of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola will soon be without jobs after the soft drink company announced another round of layoffs.More >
In our original story, a whistle blower came forward documenting some questionable financial practices with the club. Since then, several people associated with the organization are also voicing concern.More >
School administrators at Kipp Atlanta Collegiate were searching the backpack of a student who was suspected of stealing a pair of Beats by Dre headphones on Tuesday when a loaded gun was discovered.More >
