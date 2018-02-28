Passenger taken to hospital after jumping from rail at Atlanta Airport

A passenger was taken to the hospital Wednesday after jumping from a rail at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.More >
Atlanta Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the shooting of a 22-year-old Clark Atlanta University student.
Students and staff at a metro Atlanta middle school are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who suddenly passed away after suffering a massive stroke.
Police tell CBS46 the wanted juvenile along with two other juvenile males attempted to flee officers in a stolen vehicle.
At the eleventh hour, prominent state lawmakers decided in committee Tuesday to take up the issue of placing cameras in school zones where speeding is an issue.
Authorities say 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson brought the snub-nosed.38 revolver onto to campus Wednesday morning in his computer case.
Could Atlanta's hometown airline really pack up and fly away?
Three Gwinnett County schools received threats of violence on social media on Tuesday.
The Atlanta Police Dept. has made a third arrest in the Nov. 19 murder of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in Northwest Atlanta.
More than 350 employees of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola will soon be without jobs after the soft drink company announced another round of layoffs.
