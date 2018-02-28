Passenger taken to hospital after jumping from rail at Atlanta Airport

A passenger was taken to the hospital Wednesday after jumping from a rail at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The incident occurred inside Concourse D of the airport, outside the Terrapin Taphouse.

A spokesperson for the airport told CBS46 the man got into a disagreement with another passenger prior to falling, adding that he suffered significant injuries. Meanwhile, an Atlanta police spokesperson told CBS46 that the man appeared to be intoxicated, and was threatening other travelers prior to jumping.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments.

