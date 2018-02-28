Commissioners blasted for 59% pay raise

After a 6-1 vote to give themselves a raise, DeKalb County commissioners are now feeling the heat.More >
Ejigayheu Tsagaye has been booked into the DeKalb County Jail and has been charged with 1st degree homicide by vehicle, passing/overtaking a school bus, and two counts of failure to yield to pedestrian at a crosswalk.More >
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by multiple vehicles along U.S. 78 in DeKalb County.More >
Alvin Joiner, 60, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and enticing a child for indecent purposes and attempting to lure other girls into his car.More >
An 8 year-old girl struck by a vehicle while crossing the street to get on the school bus in Stone Mountain early Friday morning has passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.More >
Authorities say 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson brought the snub-nosed.38 revolver onto to campus Wednesday morning in his computer case.More >
Could Atlanta’s hometown airline really pack up and fly away?More >
Three Gwinnett County schools received threats of violence on social media on Tuesday.More >
The Atlanta Police Dept. has made a third arrest in the Nov. 19 murder of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in Northwest Atlanta.More >
More than 350 employees of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola will soon be without jobs after the soft drink company announced another round of layoffs.More >
