Atlanta sees near-record number of 70-degree-days in February

Authorities say 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson brought the snub-nosed.38 revolver onto to campus Wednesday morning in his computer case.More >
Authorities say 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson brought the snub-nosed.38 revolver onto to campus Wednesday morning in his computer case.More >
Three Gwinnett County schools received threats of violence on social media on Tuesday.More >
Three Gwinnett County schools received threats of violence on social media on Tuesday.More >
Could Atlanta’s hometown airline really pack up and fly away?More >
Could Atlanta’s hometown airline really pack up and fly away?More >
The Atlanta Police Dept. has made a third arrest in the Nov. 19 murder of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in Northwest Atlanta.More >
The Atlanta Police Dept. has made a third arrest in the Nov. 19 murder of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in Northwest Atlanta.More >
More than 350 employees of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola will soon be without jobs after the soft drink company announced another round of layoffs.More >
More than 350 employees of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola will soon be without jobs after the soft drink company announced another round of layoffs.More >