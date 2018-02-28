Atlanta sees near-record number of 70-degree-days in February

Atlanta saw its first 70-degree-day more than a week later than usual, but once it occurred, it became almost record-breaking.

The first 70-degree-day was on Feb. 15, which is 11 days after we typically see 70 degrees for the first time -- usually on Feb. 4.

Atlanta ultimately saw nine total 70-degree-days this February, which was just four days shy of the record of 13 days.

Atlanta typically sees only three 70-degree-days in February each year.

70-degree-days in February

This Year - 9

Normal - 3

Most - 13 in 1980

Most number of 70-degree-days in February

13 in 1980 12 in 2017 11 in 1976 9 in 2018, 1996 and 1938





Our unusual number of 70-degree-days this February was sudden. Prior to Feb. 15, Atlanta only had two 70-degree-days for all of winter.

70-degree-days this winter

December - 2 days

Normal - 2 days

Record - 12 days from 2015



Normal - 2 days Record - 12 days from 2015 January - 0 days

Normal - 1 day

Record - 11 days from 2017



Normal - 1 day Record - 11 days from 2017 February - 9 days

Normal - 3 days

Record - 13 days from 1980



Normal - 3 days Record - 13 days from 1980 Winter (2017-2018) - 11 days

Normal - 6 days

Record - 36 days

The average high temperature during the winter months of December, January and February are in the 50s in Atlanta, so each day we hit 70 were all days that were well-above average.

