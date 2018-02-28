Atlanta sees near-record number of 70-degree-days in February - CBS46 News

Atlanta sees near-record number of 70-degree-days in February

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content
Atlanta saw its first 70-degree-day more than a week later than usual, but once it occurred, it became almost record-breaking. 

The first 70-degree-day was on Feb. 15, which is 11 days after we typically see 70 degrees for the first time -- usually on Feb. 4.

Atlanta ultimately saw nine total 70-degree-days this February, which was just four days shy of the record of 13 days.

Atlanta typically sees only three 70-degree-days in February each year. 

70-degree-days in February

  • This Year - 9
  • Normal - 3
  • Most - 13 in 1980

Most number of 70-degree-days in February

  1. 13 in 1980
  2. 12 in 2017
  3. 11 in 1976
  4. 9 in 2018, 1996 and 1938



Our unusual number of 70-degree-days this February was sudden. Prior to Feb. 15, Atlanta only had two 70-degree-days for all of winter. 

70-degree-days this winter

  • December - 2 days
    Normal - 2 days
    Record - 12 days from 2015
     
  • January - 0 days
    Normal - 1 day
    Record - 11 days from 2017
     
  • February - 9 days
    Normal - 3 days
    Record - 13 days from 1980
     
  • Winter (2017-2018) - 11 days
    Normal - 6 days 
    Record - 36 days 

The average high temperature during the winter months of December, January and February are in the 50s in Atlanta, so each day we hit 70 were all days that were well-above average. 

