Rain, isolated storms in Atlanta Thursday

Scattered rain is expected to continue in Atlanta Thursday with isolated storms possible in the afternoon.

Click here for the latest radar.

Timeline

Thursday morning

Expect scattered showers with fog.

Thursday afternoon

Expect a line of rain to move into metro Atlanta during the early afternoon hours. This line could include a few storms. It'll also be windy in the afternoon.

Thursday night

All rain is expected to move out by 8 p.m., if not sooner. It'll be dry in Atlanta Thursday night, but windy and colder.

Alerts

A flash flood watch is in effect for the north Georgia mountains until Thursday evening. The watch does not include metro Atlanta.

Any severe weather?

The threat of severe weather is low.

While mostly rain is expected, an isolated severe storm isn't impossible, particularly in the afternoon. If a severe storm moves over your area Thursday afternoon, expect heavy rain, lightning, and damaging winds.

Download the app.

Get the latest rain updates directly from your CBS46 Weather Team with our CBS46 Weather App.

Click here to download the app.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.