17-year-old charged with two felonies after fake school threat - CBS46 News

17-year-old charged with two felonies after fake school threat

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Ava Castell (Source: Paulding County Sheriff's Office) Ava Castell (Source: Paulding County Sheriff's Office)
PAULDING COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A 17-year-old high school student was charged with two felonies Wednesday after police say she said someone was at the high school with a gun, which turned out to be a hoax.

The incident occurred at North Paulding High School.

An E-911 call was received just before 1:45 p.m. Thursday regarding the threat. The student is accused of texting someone, saying the alleged gunman was trying to enter classrooms while armed.

After determining the threat was a hoax, police say Ava Castell was arrested and charged with the following:

  • False statements (felony)
  • False public alarm (felony)
  • Disruption of public school (misdemeanor)
  • False report of a crime (misdemeanor)

This was the latest in several false schools that have been reported in metro Atlanta over the past few days.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46