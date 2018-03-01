17-year-old charged with two felonies after fake school threat

A 17-year-old high school student was charged with two felonies Wednesday after police say she said someone was at the high school with a gun, which turned out to be a hoax.

The incident occurred at North Paulding High School.

An E-911 call was received just before 1:45 p.m. Thursday regarding the threat. The student is accused of texting someone, saying the alleged gunman was trying to enter classrooms while armed.

After determining the threat was a hoax, police say Ava Castell was arrested and charged with the following:

False statements (felony)

False public alarm (felony)

Disruption of public school (misdemeanor)

False report of a crime (misdemeanor)

This was the latest in several false schools that have been reported in metro Atlanta over the past few days.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.